TransPeshawar Celebrates World Women Day, Awards Women Workers

Published March 08, 2024

TransPeshawar celebrates World Women Day, awards women workers

TransPeshawar, the operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar organized a function to observe the World Women Day here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) TransPeshawar, the operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar organized a function to observe the World Women Day here on Friday.

Besides, renowned personalities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including prominent women from various sectors and those performing services in BRT were conferred with commendation certificates.

The function was organized in the auditorium of the building of TransPeshawar wherein the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TransPeshawar Dr Tariq Usman himself welcomed the guests.

Addressing the participants of the function, Dr Tariq Usman said that at initial stage, there were no women representation in the company, but now after the adoption of gender action plan, more than 10 percent women are working in BRT, saying the event is organized to pay tribute to their services.

On this occasion, Provincial Ombudsperson against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Rakhshinda Naz highlight in details the Act against women harassment and appreciated the efforts of TransPeshawar in this regard.

She further paid tributes to the awareness campaign of the company in this regard.

Other speakers included Focal Person, Social Welfare Department, Amna Durrani, Head of UN Sub-Office, Zainab Qaiser and Chairperson, Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Bannu, Asiya Khan shared experiences of their respective organizations and commended the performance of women in various sectors.

They said that the purpose of the celebration of the day is to pay tributes to the role of women in the socio-economic uplift and national development, beside creation of awareness about the rights of women.

They added that the theme of World Women Day this year was ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’. They said that women are 50 percent of population and no society could make progress without providing equal opportunities to them.

