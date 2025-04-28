TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes

TransPeshawar extended the service hours for the Zu Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) TransPeshawar extended the service hours for the Zu Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit on Monday.

Under the revised schedule, the evening service duration has been increased on three routes, DR-13 (Sardar Garhi to Pabbi), DR-14 (board to Regi Model Town), and DR-14A (Board to Professor Model Town).

Following the extension, the last bus from Sardar Garhi on the Pabbi route will now depart at 7:30 PM instead of 6:15 PM, and from Pabbi Terminal at 8:15 PM instead of 7:00 PM. Similarly, on both the routes on Nasir Bagh Road (DR-14 and DR-14A), the last buses will now depart at 7:30 PM instead of 7:15 PM.

This extension will result in the addition of five more trips on the Pabbi route and one additional trip on each of the two Nasir Bagh Road routes. The decision to extend the service hours has been taken in response to the increasing number of commuters during the evening hours with the onset of summer.