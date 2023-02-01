UrduPoint.com

Transport Equipment Exports Witness 33.10 Percent Increase: PBS

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Transport equipment exports during the first six months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 33.10 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July 22 to December 22, transport equipment worth US$5,703,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US$4,285,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Engineering goods increased by 17.

73 percent, worth US$127,834,000 as compared to exports of US$108,578,000 during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, other electrical machinery exports also increased by 53.70 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$24,785,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$16,125,000.

During the period under review, electric fans exports increased by 7.87 percent, worth US$10,886,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$10,092,000 during the same period of last year.

