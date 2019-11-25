UrduPoint.com
Transport For London Rejects New Licence For Uber

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:39 PM

Transport for London rejects new licence for Uber

London's transport authority on Monday failed to renew an operating licence for the ride-hailing giant Uber because of safety and security concerns

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):London's transport authority on Monday failed to renew an operating licence for the ride-hailing giant Uber because of safety and security concerns.

"Transport for London (TfL) has concluded that it will not grant Uber London Limited (Uber) a new private hire operator's licence in response to its latest application," it said in a statement.

