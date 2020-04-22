UrduPoint.com
Transport Group Imports Reduced By 42.51 Per Cent In Third Quarter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Transport group imports reduced by 42.51 per cent in third quarter

The Transport group imports during third quarter of current financial year reduced by 42.51 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Transport group imports during third quarter of current financial year reduced by 42.51 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the transport group imports came down from US $2,083,236 thousand in third quarter of last financial year to US $1,197,665 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-March this year, imports of road Motor Veh.(Build Unit, CKD/SKD) reduced by 47.90% worth $943,430 thousand as compared the imports valuing $1,810,852 of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Completely Built Units (CBU) imports decreased by 59.00%, worth $131,410 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $320,492 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles imports also came down by 39.32%, valuing $65,835 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $108,487 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period of third quarter of current fiscal year imports of motor cars reduced by 69.00%, valuing $64,804 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $209,032 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, motor cycle imports also came down by 74.07%, valuing $771 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $2,973 thousand of same period of last year.

