UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transport Group Imports Reduced By 53.57 Per Cent In First Quarter

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

Transport group imports reduced by 53.57 per cent in first quarter

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Transport group imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 53.57 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the transport group imports came down from US $245,430 million in first five months of last financial year to US $108,350 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-November this year, imports of road Motor Beh. (Build Unit, CKD/SKD) reduced by 62.69% worth $92,229 million as compared the imports valuing $205,041 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Completely Built Units (CBU) imports decreased by 67.

45%, worth $12,588 million as compared the imports of valuing $36,805 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles imports also came down by 40.94%, valuing $6,932 million imported as compared to the imports worth $10,287 million of same period of last year.

During the period of first five months of current fiscal year imports of motor cars reduced by 77.70%, valuing $5,553 million imported as compared to the imports worth $26,300 million of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, motor cycle imports also came down by 82.11%, valuing $103 million imported as compared to the imports worth $218 million of same period of last year.

/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles Road Same From Million

Recent Stories

‘Seven Lines’ announced as UAE Nation Brand

11 minutes ago

US announces to withdraw its forces from Kuwait

19 minutes ago

Senate approves three bills for extension in tenur ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi hotels host highest ever guest numbers

26 minutes ago

Hay Festival to take place in February, programme ..

56 minutes ago

ADNEC introduces AvidBot to further environmental ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.