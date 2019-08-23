Transport import increase 19pc in July: SBP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):The transport group imports into the country during first month of financial year 2019-20 grew by 19.26 percent as compared the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July, 2019, the transport product of worth $195.635 million were imported as against $164.029 million of same month of last year, according to the latest data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The imports of road motor vehicles increase by 22.57percent from $139.204 million to $170.626 million while the import of Completely Built Unit (CBU) vehicles also increased by 3.48 percent from $22.169 million to $22.942 million.

The imports of buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles grew by 20.09 percent from $6.698 million to $8.044 whereas the import of CBU motor cars decreased by 4.47 percent from $14.454 million to $ 15.131 million.

Similarly, the import of CBU motor cycles witnessed increase of 30.

97 percent from $0.339 million to $0.444 million during the month of July, 2019, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the import of Complete Knockdown (CKD) vehicle increased by 25.35 percent from $99.549 million to $124.788 million whereas the import of buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles also grew by 58.35 percent from $24.098 million to $38.160 million.

The import of CKD motor cars witnessed increase of 13.20 percent from $70.005 million to $79.149 million while the import of CKD motor cycles increased by 35.49 percent from $5.446 million to $7.379 million.

Moreover, the import of aircraft, ships and boats witnessed dip of 0.57 percent from $22.325 million to $22.455 million last year while the import of other transport equipments increased by 13.24 percent from $2.370 million to $2.684 million, the data revealed.

