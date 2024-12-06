Transport link between Uzbek-Pakistan is significant for regional integration: Ambassador Alisher

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtayev on Friday said that the transport link between Uzbekistan and Pakistan is significant for regional economic and trade integration and connecting the region for achieving future economic objectives.

The regional connectivity projects, such as the Termez-Kabul and Peshawar railway projects, the recently launched Tashkent-Lahore flight, the Trans-Afghan Railway, and the multimodal Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan transport corridor, are highly significant.

They not only promote regional economic integration but also enhance global geo-economic connectivity, stated Alisher Tukhtayev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev told APP .

The Uzbek envoy said the rapid development of Uzbek-Pakistani relations meets the long-term interests of not only regional countries but also has a positive impact on strengthening security and developing trade, economic, transport, communication and humanitarian ties in our regions. He said that transport links between Uzbekistan and Pakistan are of strategic importance for the two countries, but also for the entire region.

He said that the current restoration of air traffic, as well as the implementation of projects to develop road and rail infrastructure, will deepen trade, travel and cultural ties.

The ambassador said the governments of Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are actively cooperating in the implementation of joint economic and infrastructure projects and one of them is the construction of the Trans-Afghan Railway. He said the “Termez-Kabul-Peshawar” railway project plays an important role in restoring ties of regional connectivity between Central and South Asia.

He said that once the project is launched, the volume of trade will increase significantly and shipping costs will decrease.

Alisher Tukhtayev said the railway connectivity will contribute hugely to regional stability and overall prosperity by aiding Afghanistan’s economic recovery.

The ambassador said the project will facilitate the delivery of Uzbek goods to world markets through Pakistani ports and will open up a new route for Pakistan to export its products to Central Asian, CIS, and European markets. The expansion of inter-regional trade will bring economic benefits to all countries of the region, he said.

He said the Trans-Afghan railway can carry up to 20 million tons of cargo per year, and transportation costs will decrease by 30-35% and timing from 2 weeks up to 3-4 days. “I have always emphasized, the resumption of regular direct flights, which to be support people-to-people diplomacy between our two friendly nations", he said.

The Uzbek envoy said that in particular, the launch of direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore will create unprecedented opportunities in the economic and tourism sectors. In addition, he said that work is underway on several joint projects in the development of automobile routes.

The Ambassador said that the international cooperation project on the development of the multimodal transport corridor “Belarus - Russia - Kazakhstan - Uzbekistan - Afghanistan –Pakistan” is being actively promoted.

The envoy said that the recently operationalized direct flights between Uzbekistan and Pakistan resumed on November 29, 2024, also enhancing regional integration. This flight, connecting the cities of Tashkent and Lahore, aims to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and take trade and economic relations to a new level, he added.

The ambassador said that this remarkable achievement would not have been possible without the personal initiative and unwavering support of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. He said that because of the leadership and strategic vision of President, Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, since September of this year, Uzbekistan has resumed the issuance of tourist visas for citizens of brotherly Pakistan.

He said that this wise decision has not only facilitated easier travel between the people from both sides, but has also strengthened the bonds of friendship, and created new opportunities for mutual understanding, business collaboration, and people-to-people connections between the two nations.

The Uzbek envoy said that direct flights will create new opportunities for tourists and businessmen, and Uzbekistan will also serve as a unique hub for Pakistan’s citizens, including business chamber representatives. Uzbekistan has a rich cultural, historical, and natural heritage that offers immense tourism potential, he concluded.