UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transporters Go On Strike Across The Country Against Increase In Fine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 04:13 PM

Transporters go on strike across the country against increase in fine

Transport Association has gone on strike against increase in fine while suspending complete transport service from bus stand

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Transport Association has gone on strike against increase in fine while suspending complete transport service from bus stand.According to media reports, passengers are facing problems due to transport association strike.

Transporters said that we are facing loss due to unspeakable fines by Government and strike will continue till suspension of the decision of increase in fines.Transporters have demanded additional taxes including toll plazas and fines on Motorway, highway, Ring road be withdrawn.On the other side passengers said that every side protest and strikes are taking places due to government incompetence and government should solve the transporters problems to allay passengers worries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Motorway Fine Road Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s banking system provides financial facilita ..

21 seconds ago

972 shops sealed in crackdown against illegal sale ..

6 minutes ago

Old Lake View Park to be opened for public within ..

6 minutes ago

Parliament to find out permanent solution to issue ..

6 minutes ago

PTI government to boost economy in 2020: Andleeb A ..

6 minutes ago

Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) disb ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.