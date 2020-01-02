Transporters go on strike across the country against increase in fine

Transport Association has gone on strike against increase in fine while suspending complete transport service from bus stand

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Transport Association has gone on strike against increase in fine while suspending complete transport service from bus stand.According to media reports, passengers are facing problems due to transport association strike.

Transporters said that we are facing loss due to unspeakable fines by Government and strike will continue till suspension of the decision of increase in fines.Transporters have demanded additional taxes including toll plazas and fines on Motorway, highway, Ring road be withdrawn.On the other side passengers said that every side protest and strikes are taking places due to government incompetence and government should solve the transporters problems to allay passengers worries.