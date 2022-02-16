Transporters reject increase in POL prices

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Transporters say they will hold countrywide strike if recent increase in POL prices is not taken back by the government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) Transporters have threatened to increase fares after the Federal government jacked up prices of the petroleum products.

The transporters say that they have rejected the increase in POL prices.

According to a local private tv, the transporters have also threatened to hold countrywide strike against increase in the prices of the petroleum products. It has reported that they will hold a press conference to make these announcements.

The federal government has increased petrol by Rs 12.03 per litre with immediate effect.

The latest reports say that the prices of high-speed diesel (HSDD) was increased by Rs9.53 per liter and will now cost Rs154.15 per liter.

The price of kerosene oil was also jacked up by Rs10.08 per liter to Rs126.56 per liter. Besides it, light diesel oil was increased by Rs9.

43 more and would thus be priced at Rs123.97 per liter.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent back a summary of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposing an increase of Rs 12.3 per liter in petrol price to the Finance Ministry for review.

After rise in oil prices in the global market, OGRA had sent a summary to the Prime Minister s Office proposing to increase petrol price by Rs12.3 per liter. The proposal was in line with the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to sources, PM Imran Khan returned the summary to the Ministry of Finance for review following which on the directive of PM Imran, the Ministry of Finance will reconsider the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

They said that Imran Khan had said that petrol prices cannot be increased so much.