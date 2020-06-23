UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Travel & Tourism Sector For Reopening Of Recreational Parks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Travel & Tourism sector for reopening of recreational parks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Representatives from travel and Tourism sector on Tuesday urged the government to reopen the recreational parks as around four-month closure had not only put the investment of billions of rupees at stake but also a reason of mental stress among the masses.

They were addressing a news conference at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry where LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, LCCI former president Sohail Lashari, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Tourism & Travel, EC member Mian Shaheryar Ali Malik and Dr. Sheheryar Jovindah spoke on the occasion.

They said that implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety measures would be ensured, adding that recreational parks were an important part of tourism industry of Pakistan. The government decided to close down all recreational parks about four months ago to control spread of coronavirus. Since the lockdown started, investors related to recreational parks were suffering as spending a lot but earning nothing.

They said the government had taken good decision to open businesses throughout the country. Recreational parks should also be allowed to open as investors had invested billions of rupees and playing a proactive role in promotion the tourism industry.

They said that recreational parks were one of local community attractions for physical activities and relieve stress after hard work.

They said that recreational parks contributed not only to physical activities but also the social well-being of their community, enhance property value and contributed to health. Apart of that, parks gave a valuable significant to the image of the city.

They said that COVID-19 had caused a huge loss to the tourism industry, adding that opening of recreational parks would be the first towards rehabilitation of this billions of Dollars worth sector.

While talking about potential in tourism sector of Pakistan, the LCCI office-bearers said that attention and public-private partnership was needed as country had all components for becoming a heaven for the foreigners, as well as local tourists. They added that most of destinations in Pakistan were still a hidden and untapped treasure.

They said that Tourism industry of Pakistan could inject billions of dollars to the national economy besides generating millions of employment opportunities and huge revenue to the exchequer.

They said that nothing else could be better than recreational activities to reduce mental stress. Stress-free environment was likely to double productivity besides having long-term positive impact on overall relationship between the employee and the employer, they concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Billion Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

38 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

1 hour ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

1 hour ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.