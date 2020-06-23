Travel & Tourism sector for reopening of recreational parks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Representatives from travel and Tourism sector on Tuesday urged the government to reopen the recreational parks as around four-month closure had not only put the investment of billions of rupees at stake but also a reason of mental stress among the masses.

They were addressing a news conference at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry where LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, LCCI former president Sohail Lashari, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Tourism & Travel, EC member Mian Shaheryar Ali Malik and Dr. Sheheryar Jovindah spoke on the occasion.

They said that implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety measures would be ensured, adding that recreational parks were an important part of tourism industry of Pakistan. The government decided to close down all recreational parks about four months ago to control spread of coronavirus. Since the lockdown started, investors related to recreational parks were suffering as spending a lot but earning nothing.

They said the government had taken good decision to open businesses throughout the country. Recreational parks should also be allowed to open as investors had invested billions of rupees and playing a proactive role in promotion the tourism industry.

They said that recreational parks were one of local community attractions for physical activities and relieve stress after hard work.

They said that recreational parks contributed not only to physical activities but also the social well-being of their community, enhance property value and contributed to health. Apart of that, parks gave a valuable significant to the image of the city.

They said that COVID-19 had caused a huge loss to the tourism industry, adding that opening of recreational parks would be the first towards rehabilitation of this billions of Dollars worth sector.

While talking about potential in tourism sector of Pakistan, the LCCI office-bearers said that attention and public-private partnership was needed as country had all components for becoming a heaven for the foreigners, as well as local tourists. They added that most of destinations in Pakistan were still a hidden and untapped treasure.

They said that Tourism industry of Pakistan could inject billions of dollars to the national economy besides generating millions of employment opportunities and huge revenue to the exchequer.

They said that nothing else could be better than recreational activities to reduce mental stress. Stress-free environment was likely to double productivity besides having long-term positive impact on overall relationship between the employee and the employer, they concluded.