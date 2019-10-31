UrduPoint.com
Travelers from UAE can now fly to the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s Holiday Fun Super Seat Festfor as low as AED395

Travelers from UAE can now visit the Philippines and explore its stunning destinations with their friends and loved ones as early as in November, as Cebu Pacific, the country’s largest carrier, offers Holiday Fun Super Seat sale for as low as AED395 base fare!

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2019) Travelers from UAE can now visit the Philippines and explore its stunning destinations with their friends and loved ones as early as in November, as Cebu Pacific, the country’s largest carrier, offers Holiday Fun Super Seat sale for as low as AED395 base fare!

With the Cebu Pacific’s Holiday Fun Super Seat Fest, travelers from the UAE can enjoy not just the beautiful attractions in the Philippines, but also its joyous holiday season. In fact, UAE residents can enjoy even its exciting summer season as the promo covers the travel period from November 15, 2019, to May 31, 2020.

The deal is ideal for those who want to immediately go to the Philippinesnext month without breaking the bank!

Cebu Pacific’s Holiday Fun Super Seat Fest is available from October 31 to November 3, 2019.

Cebu Pacific also provides baggage promos until November 30, 2019. Those who have a pre-purchased baggage allowance of 40kg may also avail of the additional 25kg free baggage allowance.

Travelers in UAE who want a hassle-free booking experience with Cebu Pacific may book through mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange, UAE Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the country, within 24 hours of making a booking online.

