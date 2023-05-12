Treasury Ability to Fund US Govt. Operations in May 'Uncertain' - CBO

The ability of the Treasury Department to fund US government operations this month is uncertain even though it will run out of money in June if the debt limit is not raised by Congress, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The ability of the Treasury Department to fund US government operations this month is uncertain even though it will run out of money in June if the debt limit is not raised by Congress, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report on Friday.

The CBO projects in the report that the US government will exhaust the initiatives it has been exercising since January to avoid a Federal default if Congress does not raise the debt limit.

"The extent to which the Treasury will be able to fund the government's ongoing operations will remain uncertain throughout May, even if the Treasury ultimately runs out of funds in early June," the report said.

CBO diverged in the report from the previous one it issued in February, which projected the government could cease to meet its financial obligations in July.

Predicting precisely when the government will default, provided the debt limit is not raised, is difficult due to the complex balancing of revenue collection and bill payments the Treasury Department is responsible to do in the coming weeks, the report said.

The situation adds urgency to the efforts by the Biden administration to reach an agreement with congressional Republicans to raise the debt limit, the report added.