UrduPoint.com

Treasury Ability To Fund US Govt. Operations In May 'Uncertain' - CBO

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Treasury Ability to Fund US Govt. Operations in May 'Uncertain' - CBO

The ability of the Treasury Department to fund US government operations this month is uncertain even though it will run out of money in June if the debt limit is not raised by Congress, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The ability of the Treasury Department to fund US government operations this month is uncertain even though it will run out of money in June if the debt limit is not raised by Congress, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report on Friday.

The CBO projects in the report that the US government will exhaust the initiatives it has been exercising since January to avoid a Federal default if Congress does not raise the debt limit.

"The extent to which the Treasury will be able to fund the government's ongoing operations will remain uncertain throughout May, even if the Treasury ultimately runs out of funds in early June," the report said.

CBO diverged in the report from the previous one it issued in February, which projected the government could cease to meet its financial obligations in July.

Predicting precisely when the government will default, provided the debt limit is not raised, is difficult due to the complex balancing of revenue collection and bill payments the Treasury Department is responsible to do in the coming weeks, the report said.

The situation adds urgency to the efforts by the Biden administration to reach an agreement with congressional Republicans to raise the debt limit, the report added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Money January February May June July Congress From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PTA starts restoring internet in Pakistan

PTA starts restoring internet in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Russia, ASEAN to Ratify New Energy Road Map - Offi ..

Russia, ASEAN to Ratify New Energy Road Map - Official

9 minutes ago
 International Weightlifting Federation Allows Russ ..

International Weightlifting Federation Allows Russians to Complete as Neutral At ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia Uses All Tools to Punish Those Responsible ..

Russia Uses All Tools to Punish Those Responsible for Nord Streams Explosions - ..

5 minutes ago
 Rescue operation underway to ascertain miners even ..

Rescue operation underway to ascertain miners even after eight days

5 minutes ago
 Imran being 'supported by judiciary irrespective o ..

Imran being 'supported by judiciary irrespective of his corruption': Nawaz

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.