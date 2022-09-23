Treasury Chief Yellen Says Inflation Causing Great Sense of Economic Insecurity in US

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that inflation is causing a great sense of economic insecurity in the United States and she hopes it does not become an endemic.

"I think inflation has been running at unacceptably high rates, it is a huge issue for every American household, it's leading to a great sense of economic insecurity for Americans, and we don't want to see it become endemic," Yellen said during an event hosted by The Atlantic.

Yellen further said she thinks inflation will come down next year, but it may be vulnerable to risks of supply shock that may be caused by the situation in Ukraine.