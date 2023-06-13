UrduPoint.com

Treasury Sec. Yellen To Lead US Team To Paris Summit For New Global Financial Pact

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will lead a US delegation to Paris later this month for the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, her office announced on Monday.

In related meetings and engagements between June 22 and June 23, Yellen will attempt to further partnerships with developing and emerging economies to strengthen the world economy and address shared challenges like climate change, a Treasury Department statement said.

"To accomplish that, the Secretary will build on our collective progress since her call to action to evolve the multilateral development banks to better address global challenges like climate change, pandemics, and fragility and conflict at the speed and scale needed," the statement said.

It said Yellen will work to mobilize additional resources - including from the private sector - for key priorities like infrastructure, food security, and supporting resilient, clean energy supply chains and just energy transitions.

The treasury secretary will also hold a news conference on June 22 ahead of the Summit and hold bilateral meetings including with leaders from developing and emerging economies, the statement added.

