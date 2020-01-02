UrduPoint.com
Treasury Secretary To Head US Delegation To World Economic Forum In Davos - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will head the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) that will be held in Switzerland's Davos from January 20-24, the White House said.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the Presidential Delegation that will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20 to January 24, 2020. The Honorable Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury, will lead the delegation," the White House said on Wednesday in a statement, posted by investigative reporter of The New York Times Eric Lipton.

The delegation will also include Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer among others.

Last month, media reported that the US delegation to the WEF would be headed by Trump, which has not been confirmed so far. Last year, the US delegation skipped the forum over the government shutdown.

