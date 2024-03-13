Tree Plantation Drive In Full-swing In All KP Economic Zones
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 06:08 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) has planned the plantation of the saplings of 14400 trees mostly fruit-bearing plants in its 11 economic zones and one export processing zone.
In this connection, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak, an olive sapling at the Industrialists Facilitation Centre (IFC) of Peshawar Economic Zone to inaugurate the plantation drive in the zone here on Wednesday.
Besides, Fakhar-e-Alam (Chief Zone Management), Ishfaq Afridi (Head Department of Planning & Support), Sajid Nawaz Khattak (Zone Manager) and other officials of Peshawar Economic Zone were also present on the occasion.
Similar tree plantation drives have already been launched at the Hattar and Jalozai Economic Zones. The purpose of the drive is the promotion of environmental friendliness and beautification of the zone.
The initiative not only aims to contribute to a greener and healthier Pakistan but also has garnered support from the Industrialists Associations of all Economic Zones for ensuring successful implementation of the drive.
Under the plan, 3000 saplings would be planted at D.I. Khan Economic Zone followed by 2000 saplings at Peshawar, Hattar and Gadoon Economic Zones each and 1000 each at Nowshera, Jalozai and Mohmand EZs respectively.
Talking to this scribe, the CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak said that the company has planned the plantation of fruit-bearing trees in all economic zones to turn them environment friendly and beautiful.
He said that plants would be planted on all roads and open spaces of zones. He said that the said species of fruit bearing plants would be planted and roads would be named after their Names. The company has planned the plantation of olive, guava, apples and citrus plants in economic zones.
