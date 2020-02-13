Trend of handicrafts on rise in Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

Trend of women handicraft business getting popular in various markets of Federal Capital including Jinnah Super market ,Super market ,Lok Virsa with displaying innovative and embellished design work

A handicraft stall owner at Super Market Shama Sohail said,"She was working there for last 10 years and sale of her stall and purchase was quite satisfied.

She further informed that many foreigners visited her stall too and bought the handicraft items for their homes.

Another stall holder at Lok Virsa said,"She purchases handicraft items from Sindh area on reasonable prices".