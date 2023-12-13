Trend of shifting industries on solar energy growing in KP

Small industrial units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have started shifting on solar energy to compete with the growing prices of the power tariff and so far, 8 units at Small Industrial Estate, Peshawar have already been solarized

According to sources in the Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the trend of the solarization of industrial units is increasing due to higher power tariff. He said that 8 units had solarized while the solarization of more is in process.

The Managing Director (MD) SIDB KP, Nauman Fayyaz has appreciated the growing trend of solarization in the industrial sector and said that single time investment on solarization is getting the industrialists rid of electricity bills.

He said that on the keen interest of the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Dr Aamir Abdullah, industrialists have started solarization of their units, which is a highly appreciable step. The step, he said, will ensure round-the-clock provision of free and uninterrupted power supply to industries.

Furthermore, he said the solarization will also trigger a manifold increase in their production. Therefore, he termed the solarization of industries inevitable.

