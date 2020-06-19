UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tributes Paid To Covid-19 Martyrs Of FBR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:52 PM

Tributes paid to Covid-19 martyrs of FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday at a special eulogy function here paid rich tributes to the martyred officers and staff, who passed away due to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday at a special eulogy function here paid rich tributes to the martyred officers and staff, who passed away due to Covid-19.

Among others, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch, Chairperson, FBR Nausheen Javaid Amjad and other senior officers and officials were present on the occasion.

Prayers were offered for the departed soul of Muhammad Zahid Khokhar, a Pakistan Customs grade-22 officer and other officers and officials of FBR.

A special tribute was also paid by the participants to the services of the martyred officers and staff of the organization and country, who continued to work for the collection of revenue despite spread of corona virus throughout the country.

So far, 30 employees of FBR have embraced martyrdom due to Covid-19. These officers and officials worked at FBR Head Quarters and its field offices.

On this occasion, the officers and officials of FBR committed to work to increase of government resources so thatit could be made available for the welfare and health of people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan FBR Government

Recent Stories

Inflation on continuously declining trend, says NP ..

30 minutes ago

No compromise on safety of the players for England ..

35 minutes ago

Call to utilize massive quantity of iron ore found ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Police solve case of fire at Expo Dubai site

41 minutes ago

KP-Budget-Speech-4-PESHAWAR

44 minutes ago

Russia's central bank cuts key rate to historic lo ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.