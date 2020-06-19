Tributes paid to Covid-19 martyrs of FBR

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday at a special eulogy function here paid rich tributes to the martyred officers and staff, who passed away due to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday at a special eulogy function here paid rich tributes to the martyred officers and staff, who passed away due to Covid-19.

Among others, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch, Chairperson, FBR Nausheen Javaid Amjad and other senior officers and officials were present on the occasion.

Prayers were offered for the departed soul of Muhammad Zahid Khokhar, a Pakistan Customs grade-22 officer and other officers and officials of FBR.

A special tribute was also paid by the participants to the services of the martyred officers and staff of the organization and country, who continued to work for the collection of revenue despite spread of corona virus throughout the country.

So far, 30 employees of FBR have embraced martyrdom due to Covid-19. These officers and officials worked at FBR Head Quarters and its field offices.

On this occasion, the officers and officials of FBR committed to work to increase of government resources so thatit could be made available for the welfare and health of people.