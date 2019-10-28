Trilateral EU-Russia-Ukraine Talks on Gas Transit to Take Place on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Orzhel, are scheduled to hold consultations over post-2019 transit of Russian gas through Ukraine on Monday.

Prior to the trilateral talks, Sefcovic will hold separate bilateral consultations with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. The CEOs of Naftogaz and Gazprom are also expected to be present.

The existing contract for the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine will expire by the end of the year. The parties have not yet reached consensus on the transit. The latest round of consultations, held in September, was considered constructive by its participants.