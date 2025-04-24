Trilateral Partnership Among Pakistan, China, And Scotland Stressed
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has held a meeting with Prof. Dr. Alaa Garad, a globally recognized expert in quality and organizational learning and the Pro Vice Chancellor of Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education, Scotland, during his visit to Pakistan.
The joint chamber's spokesperson disclosed to media here Thursday that the meeting took place at the PCJCCI Secretariat Lahore and was marked by a spirit of collaboration, forward-thinking dialogue, and mutual interest in long-term strategic partnerships.
During the meeting Prof. Dr. Alaa Garad introduced an ambitious and transformative initiative titled the “Golden Triangle” a trilateral partnership framework intended to link Pakistan, China, and Scotland. The vision behind this initiative is to create a synergistic alliance that promotes cross-border collaboration in education, cultural exchange, innovation, and applied research. Prof. Dr. Garad emphasized the potential of this alliance to act as a bridge between East and West, drawing on the strengths of each nation to foster sustainable progress and innovation-driven development.
Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, stressed on ways to formalize academic and cultural linkages among institutions in the three countries. They explored opportunities for joint academic programmes, research initiatives, faculty exchange, skill development workshops, and innovation incubators, particularly in areas such as emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.
Imtiaz Mehmood, Commercial Ambassador of PCJCCI, shared valuable insights and offered their support to facilitate this trilateral initiative. He highlighted the importance of commercial diplomacy in accelerating international educational ties. He also emphasized the role of workforce up skilling and public-private partnerships in achieving inclusive growth.
Prof. Dr. Garad further elaborated on the role Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education could play in this collaboration, offering its expertise in delivering quality education in Islamic economics, international relations, and leadership studies. He also expressed interest in facilitating delegations, academic conferences, and cultural exhibitions that can help strengthen the socio-economic fabric of the partner nations.
Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI, reaffirmed PCJCCI’s commitment to becoming a strategic enabler in this visionary partnership. “We believe this initiative holds immense promise for building a future of shared knowledge, intercultural harmony, and technological advancement. PCJCCI is ready to serve as a platform to convene academic leaders, policymakers, and business communities to translate this vision into actionable milestones," he said.
