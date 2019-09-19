UrduPoint.com
Trilateral Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Consultations To Take Place On Thursday

Thu 19th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Trilateral Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Consultations to Take Place on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The European Union, Russia and Ukraine on Thursday are scheduled to hold trilateral consultations in the Belgian capital city of Brussels over the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine ahead of the winter season.

The talks are expected to be chaired by Maros Sefcovic, the vice president of the European Commission in charge of the Energy Union.

Russia will be represented by Energy Minister Alexander Novak, while Ukraine will be represented by Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel.

The existing contract for the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine will expire by the end of the year. The parties have not yet reached consensus on the transit, with the previous rounds of trilateral consultations, which were held in July 2018 and January 2019 in Brussels, failing to result in an agreement.

