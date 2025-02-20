Trinasolar Expands Solar Solutions Tailored to Pakistan’s Energy Landscape

(@Abdulla99267510)

Trinasolar aims to provide reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable alternatives to traditional energy sources as per its recent accolade of being included in Bloomberg Green ESG 50 list

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2025) As Pakistan transitions towards renewable energy, Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage, is introducing advanced solar solutions specifically designed to meet the country’s evolving energy demands.

With high-efficiency n-type i-TOPCon technology, enhanced TOPCon Ultra innovations, and anti-dust module designs, Trinasolar aims to provide reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable alternatives to traditional energy sources as per its recent accolade of being included in the Bloomberg Green ESG 50 list.

Pakistan’s energy sector is facing multiple challenges, including rising electricity prices, grid instability, and high reliance on fossil fuels.

The growing shift towards solar power has been driven by increasing affordability and the urgent need for energy security. Trinasolar’s Vertex N series, with output power reaching up to 725W and efficiency of 23.3%, provides an advanced solution that maximizes energy generation while lowering the overall cost of solar adoption.

The i-TOPCon Ultra technology further enhances cell efficiency, improving energy yields and reducing long-term operational expenses. The technology combines passivating contacts, mitigating optical parasitic absorption, and ultra-fine line printing technology, achieving an efficiency of 26.58% in the laboratory, surpassing 26.5% for the first time in the history of TOPCon cells.

Beyond efficiency, the company has developed modules tailored to Pakistan’s climate and infrastructure constraints. Dust accumulation is a common issue that affects solar panel performance, especially in urban and industrial areas. The new Vertex N monofacial glass-backsheet anti-dust module (NE19R.70) is designed to minimize performance degradation and reduce maintenance costs, ensuring consistent energy generation in high-dust environments. The anti-dust solution’s patented and optimized frame design effectively mitigates dust accumulation in low-angle settings, ensuring a longer lifespan and improved power generation.

Additionally, many commercial and industrial buildings in Pakistan have structural limitations that restrict rooftop solar installations. Trinasolar’s lightweight, high-power modules optimized for low-load roofs help address these constraints by delivering higher energy output with fewer panels, optimizing space utilization and making solar adoption more accessible for businesses of all sizes making it easy to install in urban environments where conventional PV modules might struggle.

Combined with the advanced n-type TOPCon Advanced technology, the general solution has a maximum output power of 625W and an efficiency of 23.1%.

Trinasolar’s commitment to Pakistan’s renewable energy transition is evident through its collaborations and ongoing projects such as:

Adeel Cold Store, Hujra Shah Muqeem (250kW, completed August 2024) – Generating 359,536 kWh annually.

The project uses Vertex N 605W bifacial dual glass modules.

Master Textile Mills, Lahore (2.9MW, completion November 2024) – Expected to produce 4 million kWh per year, offsetting 1,810,035 kg of CO2 emissions. The project uses Vertex N 605W bifacial dual glass modules.

Master Auto Engineering, Faisalabad (600kW, completion November 2024) – Anticipated to generate 788,400 kWh annually, reducing CO2 emissions by 374,490 kg. The project uses Vertex N 605W bifacial dual glass modules.

The above projects were developed by local engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, Wateen Solutions.

“With Pakistan facing critical energy supply challenges, our suite of technologies—from TOPCon Ultra for enhanced cell efficiency to anti-dust modules engineered for local conditions—delivers practical, high-performance solutions that address the region’s unique needs,” said Edison Zhou, Group Director of Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand at Trinasolar.

“Our recent projects are a testament to the confidence businesses in Pakistan place in our solutions, and we remain dedicated to driving the country’s sustainable energy transition.”

Trinasolar will be at the Solar Pakistan exhibition in Lahore (21-23 February), where it will showcase its latest Vertex N range of 210mm n-type i-TOPCon modules, as well as its energy storage systems, demonstrating its ability to provide integrated smart PV solutions. Visit the booth at B-3-01 to 06.