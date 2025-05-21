Open Menu

Trinasolar Sets Stage For Solar Energy Growth In Pakistan Amid Global Rankings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:47 PM

Trinasolar, in Pakistan, is expanding rapidly through new distribution agreements signed during Solar Pakistan 2025

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has been ranked No. 1 globally for the Perovskite Solar Cell Invention Patent Ranking, according to a new report by IPRdaily.

The company leads with 481 international patent applications, leading the industry in the next frontier of solar innovation and research. This an achievement that carries growing relevance for markets like Pakistan, where solar adoption is accelerating amid energy and economic challenges.

Perovskite solar cells are widely regarded as a next-generation advancement in PV technology, with the potential to surpass conventional silicon-based PV cells in efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Perovskite tandem technology has theoretical cell efficiencies reaching up to 43%. While not yet at the commercialization stage, this technology is seen as a critical pathway for the industry.

Trinasolar’s leadership in this space reflects its commitment to long-term innovation. This mirrors the company’s early investments in TOPCon technology, which enabled Trinasolar to become one of the first companies to roll out i-TOPCon solar modules commercially — now a dominant cell technology in the PV industry.

In fact, Trinasolar also ranked second worldwide in patents for overall solar modules and TOPCon cell technologies. The company’s relentless focus on R&D includes partnerships with top universities such as China’s Fudan University and key industry players, alongside exclusive technology licenses from Oxford PV and Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO of Trinasolar, said: “We are very honored to receive the top ranking release by IPRdaily. Trinasolar has always regarded technological innovation as its Primary driving force. We will continue to advance the coordinated development of technology R&D, intellectual property and industry standards, accelerating the research, development and commercialization of perovskite-silicon tandem technologies, and contributing to the global energy transition.”

In Pakistan, where Trinasolar is expanding rapidly through new distribution agreements signed during Solar Pakistan 2025, such innovations are critical. As the country accelerates efforts to add over 10GW of solar capacity by 2030, the market has also seen a sharp drop in panel prices, accompanied by growing concerns around product quality, system reliability, and long-term performance. Trinasolar’s global innovation leadership offers Pakistani stakeholders a long-term value with cutting-edge, durable, and efficient solar technologies that deliver lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) and strong return on investment.

“While price remains a key driver in Pakistan’s solar market today, it is critical that the industry also considers long-term performance, durability, and energy yield. Trinasolar’s leadership in R&D means we are not only delivering the most advanced technologies today, but we’re also preparing Pakistan’s energy sector for the breakthroughs of tomorrow,” said Edison Zhou, Group Director of Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand.

