UrduPoint.com

Tripartite Conference Discusses Labour Laws

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 09:09 PM

Tripartite conference discusses labour laws

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday the labour laws would be updated to serve both labourers and employers in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday the labour laws would be updated to serve both labourers and employers in the province.

Addressing a tripartite conference of labourers, industrialists and the government on labour laws at a local hotel, the minister said a visible change would be conspicuous in every sector of life as labour laws would be updated within the ILO (International Labour Organization) mandate and in accordance with relevant rules and regulations to boost labour welfare.

A simple and practical law would be devised for labour welfare, social security and EOBI by consolidating 39 labour laws to expedite labour welfare, he repeated.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the labour department had done a great job by bringing all the stakeholders to one table for better legislation regarding employers and employees.

The draft law, which would be prepared in consultation with each other, would be useful for both the employer and the employee, he said.

The time has come to change the 100 years old archaic labour laws that exploit the working classes, he maintained.

"We have to legislate while keeping in mind the employers and employees' issues," he assured.

Provincial Minister for Labor Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi said improvement of labour laws would change the destiny of industrial workers while ending the exploitation of workers but now Labour Department had been digitized. Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Social Security Hospital is the first medical institution in Punjab that is made paperless, he cited.

Similarly, the system of death and marriage grants of labourers have also been made online. Labour laws would be improved in such a way that workers and industry were not exploited, he maintained.

Conference participants made their suggestions for improving labour laws.

Parliamentarians, presidents of chambers of commerce and industry, representativesof trade unions, ILO, UNICEF and line departments attended the conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Hotel Marriage Job Ilo All Government Industry Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Johnson & Johnson Develops News COVID-19 Vaccine A ..

Johnson & Johnson Develops News COVID-19 Vaccine Against Omicron Variant - State ..

31 seconds ago
 CS KP reviews performance of district administrati ..

CS KP reviews performance of district administrations throughout KP

34 seconds ago
 GLOF-II Project organise 3-day workshop for journa ..

GLOF-II Project organise 3-day workshop for journalists of Islamabad, GB and KP

36 seconds ago
 Beijing Has No Plans to Invite to Olympics US Poli ..

Beijing Has No Plans to Invite to Olympics US Politicians Calling for Boycott - ..

38 seconds ago
 Delegation of Fisheries Association called on Gove ..

Delegation of Fisheries Association called on Governor

4 minutes ago
 China leader promises Africa 1 bn Covid vaccine do ..

China leader promises Africa 1 bn Covid vaccine doses

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.