Tripartite conference discusses labour laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday the labour laws would be updated to serve both labourers and employers in the province.

Addressing a tripartite conference of labourers, industrialists and the government on labour laws at a local hotel, the minister said a visible change would be conspicuous in every sector of life as labour laws would be updated within the ILO (International Labour Organization) mandate and in accordance with relevant rules and regulations to boost labour welfare.

A simple and practical law would be devised for labour welfare, social security and EOBI by consolidating 39 labour laws to expedite labour welfare, he repeated.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the labour department had done a great job by bringing all the stakeholders to one table for better legislation regarding employers and employees.

The draft law, which would be prepared in consultation with each other, would be useful for both the employer and the employee, he said.

The time has come to change the 100 years old archaic labour laws that exploit the working classes, he maintained.

"We have to legislate while keeping in mind the employers and employees' issues," he assured.

Provincial Minister for Labor Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi said improvement of labour laws would change the destiny of industrial workers while ending the exploitation of workers but now Labour Department had been digitized. Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Social Security Hospital is the first medical institution in Punjab that is made paperless, he cited.

Similarly, the system of death and marriage grants of labourers have also been made online. Labour laws would be improved in such a way that workers and industry were not exploited, he maintained.

Conference participants made their suggestions for improving labour laws.

Parliamentarians, presidents of chambers of commerce and industry, representativesof trade unions, ILO, UNICEF and line departments attended the conference.