Tripartite meeting on ADB funded projects worth $ 6.6 billion held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The two-day portfolio review session of Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded projects worth $ 6.6 billion organized by Economic Affairs Division (EAD) held here on Wednesday.

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):The two-day portfolio review session of Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded projects worth $ 6.6 billion organized by Economic Affairs Division (EAD) held here on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bukhtiar chaired the tripartite wrap-up meeting on portfolio review of ADB funded projects at Ministry of Economic Affairs, said a press release.

At day one, projects related to Power Division, Ministry of Communications, Ministry of National Health Service and Research, Ministry of Climate Change, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and National Disaster Risk Management (NDRM) were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Country Director Ms. Xiaohong Yang, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and senior officers of line ministries.

The Minister appreciated the role of ADB in supporting the development agenda of Pakistan. He underscored the importance of efficient and effective planning and execution of projects funded by ADB.

He said that the government would review the progress of on-going projects quarterly under the chairmanship of prime minister to expedite the implementation of the projects.

The minister also highlighted the role of the portfolio review sessions to surveil the status of projects, identify the bottlenecks and set the targets to expedite implementation process.

Minister for Economic Affairs directed the line departments to galvanize the ADB funded projects.