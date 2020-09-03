Tripartite wrap-up meeting on portfolio review of ADB-Funded Projects held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The tripartite wrap-up meeting on Portfolio Review of Asian development Bank ADB- Funded Projects held here in Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday.

The federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bukhtiar chaired the tripartite wrap-up meeting on Portfolio Review of ADB-Funded Projects here, said a press release issued by EAD.

The meeting was attended by Country Director Ms. Xiaohong Yang, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and senior officers of the Provincial Governments.

The two-day�portfolio review session is being organized by Economic Affairs Division.

The volume of ADB-Funded projects is US$ 6.6 Billion, whereas volume of active portfolios in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is of worth USD 919 million, Sindh USD656 Punjab USD 968 million, Balochistan USD 105 million.

At second day of review session, the projects related to social, education,infrastructure development, public-private projects, irrigation and agriculture, transportation and energy sector in the provinces were reviewed.

The Minister appreciated the role of ADB, Ministry, and executing agencies for effective planning and execution of on-going projects funded by the ADB.� The Minister also highlighted the role of the portfolio review sessions to surveil the status of projects, identify the bottlenecks and set the targets to expedite implementation process.

The Minister directed to the heads of relevant Provincial departments to address the technical issues and safeguard the compliances to improve the performance of these projects.�At the conclusion of meeting, Country Director ADB thanked the Minister to chair the portfolio review sessions for timely implementation of the Projects.

She hoped that the economic cooperation between ADB and Pakistan would be continued in the future.