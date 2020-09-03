UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tripartite Wrap-up Meeting On Portfolio Review Of ADB-Funded Projects Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 06:01 PM

Tripartite wrap-up meeting on portfolio review of ADB-Funded Projects held

The tripartite wrap-up meeting on Portfolio Review of Asian development Bank ADB- Funded Projects held here in Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The tripartite wrap-up meeting on Portfolio Review of Asian development Bank ADB- Funded Projects held here in Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday.

The federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bukhtiar chaired the tripartite wrap-up meeting on Portfolio Review of ADB-Funded Projects here, said a press release issued by EAD.

The meeting was attended by Country Director Ms. Xiaohong Yang, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and senior officers of the Provincial Governments.

The two-day�portfolio review session is being organized by Economic Affairs Division.

The volume of ADB-Funded projects is US$ 6.6 Billion, whereas volume of active portfolios in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is of worth USD 919 million, Sindh USD656 Punjab USD 968 million, Balochistan USD 105 million.

At second day of review session, the projects related to social, education,infrastructure development, public-private projects, irrigation and agriculture, transportation and energy sector in the provinces were reviewed.

The Minister appreciated the role of ADB, Ministry, and executing agencies for effective planning and execution of on-going projects funded by the ADB.� The Minister also highlighted the role of the portfolio review sessions to surveil the status of projects, identify the bottlenecks and set the targets to expedite implementation process.

The Minister directed to the heads of relevant Provincial departments to address the technical issues and safeguard the compliances to improve the performance of these projects.�At the conclusion of meeting, Country Director ADB thanked the Minister to chair the portfolio review sessions for timely implementation of the Projects.

She hoped that the economic cooperation between ADB and Pakistan would be continued in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Agriculture Bank United States Dollars Asian Development Bank Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cynthia D. Ritchie says she will not surrender

11 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 185,839 hectares of land under anti-l ..

33 minutes ago

Assets beyond known means: NAB arrests former LDA ..

40 minutes ago

PTCL concludes its Flagship Internship Program ‘ ..

43 minutes ago

NAB asks Lucky Ali fraud victims to submit claim f ..

45 minutes ago

China-India bilateral talks on border conflict not ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.