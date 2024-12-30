Türkiye Aims To Lower Budget Deficit To 3 Pct In 2025 To Combat Inflation
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Türkiye plans to reduce its budget deficit from approximately 5 percent to around 3 percent by 2025 as part of its strategy to combat inflation, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek announced on Monday
"In 2025, we aim to reduce the budget deficit from around 5 percent to around 3 percent, so the disinflationary effect of the reduction in the budget deficit will be seen very clearly," Simsek told reporters after the economy coordination meeting in southeastern Sanliurfa city.
Citing the Central Bank's year-end inflation forecast of 44-45 percent, Simsek noted that inflation has been declining compared to the 2022 and 2023 figures, which were around 64 percent and 65 percent, respectively.
"We are resolute in our commitment to reduce inflation," the minister said, adding that inflation will continue to decrease in 2025.
On Thursday, Türkiye's central bank cut its key interest rate by 250 basis points to 47.5 percent, the first time since February last year after indications of easing consumer inflation
