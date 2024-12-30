Open Menu

Türkiye Aims To Lower Budget Deficit To 3 Pct In 2025 To Combat Inflation

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in 2025 to combat inflation

Türkiye plans to reduce its budget deficit from approximately 5 percent to around 3 percent by 2025 as part of its strategy to combat inflation, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek announced on Monday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Türkiye plans to reduce its budget deficit from approximately 5 percent to around 3 percent by 2025 as part of its strategy to combat inflation, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek announced on Monday.

"In 2025, we aim to reduce the budget deficit from around 5 percent to around 3 percent, so the disinflationary effect of the reduction in the budget deficit will be seen very clearly," Simsek told reporters after the economy coordination meeting in southeastern Sanliurfa city.

Citing the Central Bank's year-end inflation forecast of 44-45 percent, Simsek noted that inflation has been declining compared to the 2022 and 2023 figures, which were around 64 percent and 65 percent, respectively.

"We are resolute in our commitment to reduce inflation," the minister said, adding that inflation will continue to decrease in 2025.

On Thursday, Türkiye's central bank cut its key interest rate by 250 basis points to 47.5 percent, the first time since February last year after indications of easing consumer inflation

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Bank Resolute Sanliurfa February From

Recent Stories

Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in ..

Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in 2025 to combat inflation

2 minutes ago
 BZU central admission office with one-window facil ..

BZU central admission office with one-window facilities opens

2 minutes ago
 Sialkot to face Peshawar in final of Quaid-e-Azam ..

Sialkot to face Peshawar in final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

2 minutes ago
 Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy ra ..

Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains

40 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Depu ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular firewo ..

UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations

1 hour ago
2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted e ..

Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

3 hours ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

4 hours ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business