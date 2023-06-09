Trkiye appoints new head for banking watchdog

Trkiye has appointed Sahap Kavcioglu the new head of its Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), the Official Gazette announced early Friday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Trkiye has appointed Sahap Kavcioglu the new head of its Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), the Official Gazette announced early Friday.

Kavcioglu, 56, who just wrapped up a two-year tenure as the country's Central Bank governor, earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from T�rkiye's Dokuz Eylul University and postgraduate and doctoral degrees from T�rkiye's Marmara University's Banking and Insurance Institute.

From 2015 to 2018, Kavcioglu was an MP in T�rkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party.

Mehmet Ali Akben, who Kavcioglu is succeeding, was appointed to the banking agency helm in 2019.