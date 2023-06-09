UrduPoint.com

Trkiye Appoints New Head For Banking Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Trkiye appoints new head for banking watchdog

Trkiye has appointed Sahap Kavcioglu the new head of its Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), the Official Gazette announced early Friday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Trkiye has appointed Sahap Kavcioglu the new head of its Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), the Official Gazette announced early Friday.

Kavcioglu, 56, who just wrapped up a two-year tenure as the country's Central Bank governor, earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from T�rkiye's Dokuz Eylul University and postgraduate and doctoral degrees from T�rkiye's Marmara University's Banking and Insurance Institute.

From 2015 to 2018, Kavcioglu was an MP in T�rkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party.

Mehmet Ali Akben, who Kavcioglu is succeeding, was appointed to the banking agency helm in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Business Bank 2015 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority issues standards for physio ..

Dubai Health Authority issues standards for physiotherapy services in emirate

2 minutes ago
 Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

7 minutes ago
 South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Dipl ..

South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Diplomat After Remarks on Foreign ..

7 minutes ago
 7 centres to facilitate tourists to be establishe ..

7 centres to facilitate tourists to be established on Eid in Murree

8 minutes ago
 Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced ..

Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced with three subjects in summer ..

8 minutes ago
 Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in busines ..

Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in business development

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.