UrduPoint.com

Trkiye, Armenia Start Direct Cargo Trade: Sources

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Trkiye, Armenia start direct cargo trade: Sources

Decision disclosed to Turkish exporters' associations by Turkish Trade Ministry By Tugba Altun Amid normalization talks between the special representatives of both countries, Trkiye and Armenia have lifted barriers and began direct air cargo trade as of Jan. 1, diplomatic sources said on Friday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) -:Decision disclosed to Turkish exporters' associations by Turkish Trade Ministry By Tugba Altun Amid normalization talks between the special representatives of both countries, Trkiye and Armenia have lifted barriers and began direct air cargo trade as of Jan. 1, diplomatic sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the decision was disclosed to the Turkish exporters' associations by the Turkish Trade Ministry.

After years of hostilities, Ankara and Yerevan resolved to mend ties. Last January, the first round of normalization talks was held in Moscow, and both parties agreed to continue negotiations "without any preconditions." Two more rounds of negotiations were then held in February and May.

On Feb. 2, 2022, the two countries resumed commercial flights after a two-year hiatus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Yerevan Armenia Ankara January February May

Recent Stories

UAE arrests head of major people smuggling network

UAE arrests head of major people smuggling network

15 minutes ago
 SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineer ..

SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineering jobs

30 minutes ago
 Ukraine receives 2nd consignment of household gene ..

Ukraine receives 2nd consignment of household generators from UAE aid

30 minutes ago
 The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Exc ..

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Excludes Russian, Belarusian Ice ..

16 minutes ago
 World food prices hit record high in 2022

World food prices hit record high in 2022

16 minutes ago
 Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah w ..

Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah wins stage six

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.