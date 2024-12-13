Open Menu

Türkiye Attracts $8.5B In Foreign Direct Investments During Jan-Oct

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Türkiye attracts $8.5B in foreign direct investments during Jan-Oct

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Türkiye attracted $8.5 billion worth of foreign direct investments (FDI) from January to October, the International Investors Association (YASED) said Thursday.

During October, the amount of FDI attracted by the country totaled $770 million, the association said in a press release.

In the first 10 months of the year, there was a 1% decline compared to the same period of 2023, while the total value of FDI inflows to Türkiye since 2002 exceeded $272 billion.

European Union countries, which had a share of 58% in FDI flows to Türkiye during the 2002-2023 period, constituted 49% of FDI flows to Türkiye in October.

Germany had the largest share with 23%, followed by the Netherlands with 16%, the UK with 15% and the US with 15%.

During the January to October period, the three countries that invested the most in Türkiye were listed as the Netherlands with an investment of $885 million, Germany with $598 million and the US with $524 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Germany Same Netherlands January October From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

4 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

12 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

12 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

12 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

12 hours ago
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

12 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

12 hours ago
 Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

13 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

13 hours ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

13 hours ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business