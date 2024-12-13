Türkiye attracts $8.5B in foreign direct investments during Jan-Oct

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Türkiye attracted $8.5 billion worth of foreign direct investments (FDI) from January to October, the International Investors Association (YASED) said Thursday.

During October, the amount of FDI attracted by the country totaled $770 million, the association said in a press release.

In the first 10 months of the year, there was a 1% decline compared to the same period of 2023, while the total value of FDI inflows to Türkiye since 2002 exceeded $272 billion.

European Union countries, which had a share of 58% in FDI flows to Türkiye during the 2002-2023 period, constituted 49% of FDI flows to Türkiye in October.

Germany had the largest share with 23%, followed by the Netherlands with 16%, the UK with 15% and the US with 15%.

During the January to October period, the three countries that invested the most in Türkiye were listed as the Netherlands with an investment of $885 million, Germany with $598 million and the US with $524 million.