Open Menu

Türkiye Becomes Key Hub For Investment Across Various Sectors

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Türkiye becomes key hub for investment across various sectors

Türkiye has become a “hub” for investments in areas as diverse as manufacturing, renewable energy and supply chains

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Türkiye has become a “hub” for investments in areas as diverse as manufacturing, renewable energy and supply chains.

Companies in different sectors decided to invest in Türkiye this year, while some announced their decisions to increase their existing investments, according to the information compiled by Anadolu.

These companies stand out with their activities in various sectors from manufacturing to the metal industry, from consumer electronics to healthcare devices.

In this context, WEG S.A. will invest approximately €28 million ($29.1 million) to build a gearbox factory in the Aegean province of Manisa.

The investment, which aims to meet the demand in the gearbox market and increase the company's production capacity for components, is planned to be completed by 2027, increasing the production of gearboxes outside Brazil.

The new factory will be established in a 12,000-square-meter building in Manisa.

The facility is expected to provide sales integration with industrial electric motors produced in Türkiye together with the gearbox factory in Austria.

WEG Group Türkiye, which currently employs 750 people in Türkiye, expects to create 150 new job opportunities with the new investments.

Teknik Aluminum Industry Joint Stock Company, which operates in the metal sector plans to invest approximately $384.

9 million in the aluminum factory to be established in Tekirdag province of Türkiye.

Tosyali Toyo Steel Joint Stock Company announced its decision to increase capacity in the production of tin products. The company aims to realize a capacity increase of approximately $200 million.

China-based Kaishan Group, one of the world's largest compressor manufacturers, announced its decision to invest $1 billion in Türkiye’s western Izmir province.

The company, which plans to commission the factory before 2026, will employ more than 200 people in the first phase of the project and 500 people in the factories it will plan for spare parts production.

BSH, which operates in the home appliances sector, announced an investment plan of €110 million in the country this year and approximately €500 million in five years.

China-based haier Europe opened an approximately €70-million cooker product group production facility in the Eskisehir province.

SDF Group commissioned a new 10,000-square-meter factory in Balikesir province, focusing on "FARMotion" engine product.

South Korea-based MegaGen, one of the world's leading dental implant manufacturers, announced its decision to invest $15 million in Türkiye in the first phase and $100 million in five years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Company Job Balikesir Tekirdag Manisa Eskisehir Izmir Austria Brazil Market From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill ..

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister

6 minutes ago
 Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 enco ..

Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 2024

6 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Bra ..

Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge

6 minutes ago
 Women’s participation in political process vital ..

Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: ..

4 minutes ago
 Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent a ..

Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent abductions

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC

4 minutes ago
CM's aide for joint efforts to control population ..

CM's aide for joint efforts to control population growth

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education updates admission cri ..

Ministry of Higher Education updates admission criteria for university programme ..

30 minutes ago
 Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: ..

Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: Federal Minister for Petroleu ..

4 minutes ago
 RGA announces closure of Al-Hada Road in Taif for ..

RGA announces closure of Al-Hada Road in Taif for maintenance starting Jan 2025

4 minutes ago
 No Santa rally for stocks as equities slide

No Santa rally for stocks as equities slide

23 minutes ago
 General Directorate of Passports: passport validit ..

General Directorate of Passports: passport validity requirements for citizens tr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business