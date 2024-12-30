Türkiye Becomes Key Hub For Investment Across Various Sectors
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Türkiye has become a “hub” for investments in areas as diverse as manufacturing, renewable energy and supply chains.
Companies in different sectors decided to invest in Türkiye this year, while some announced their decisions to increase their existing investments, according to the information compiled by Anadolu.
These companies stand out with their activities in various sectors from manufacturing to the metal industry, from consumer electronics to healthcare devices.
In this context, WEG S.A. will invest approximately €28 million ($29.1 million) to build a gearbox factory in the Aegean province of Manisa.
The investment, which aims to meet the demand in the gearbox market and increase the company's production capacity for components, is planned to be completed by 2027, increasing the production of gearboxes outside Brazil.
The new factory will be established in a 12,000-square-meter building in Manisa.
The facility is expected to provide sales integration with industrial electric motors produced in Türkiye together with the gearbox factory in Austria.
WEG Group Türkiye, which currently employs 750 people in Türkiye, expects to create 150 new job opportunities with the new investments.
Teknik Aluminum Industry Joint Stock Company, which operates in the metal sector plans to invest approximately $384.
9 million in the aluminum factory to be established in Tekirdag province of Türkiye.
Tosyali Toyo Steel Joint Stock Company announced its decision to increase capacity in the production of tin products. The company aims to realize a capacity increase of approximately $200 million.
China-based Kaishan Group, one of the world's largest compressor manufacturers, announced its decision to invest $1 billion in Türkiye’s western Izmir province.
The company, which plans to commission the factory before 2026, will employ more than 200 people in the first phase of the project and 500 people in the factories it will plan for spare parts production.
BSH, which operates in the home appliances sector, announced an investment plan of €110 million in the country this year and approximately €500 million in five years.
China-based haier Europe opened an approximately €70-million cooker product group production facility in the Eskisehir province.
SDF Group commissioned a new 10,000-square-meter factory in Balikesir province, focusing on "FARMotion" engine product.
South Korea-based MegaGen, one of the world's leading dental implant manufacturers, announced its decision to invest $15 million in Türkiye in the first phase and $100 million in five years.
