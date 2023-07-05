Open Menu

Trkiye, Egypt Open New Page In Trade Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Upgrading diplomatic ties between Trkiye and Egypt after a decade-long hiatus will positively impact commercial relations, said an industry expert

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ):Upgrading diplomatic ties between Trkiye and Egypt after a decade-long hiatus will positively impact commercial relations, said an industry expert.

Diplomatic relations between Trkiye and Egypt had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

On Tuesday, T�rkiye nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its new ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt named Amr El Hamamy as its ambassador to Ankara.

Mustafa Denizer, chairman of the T�rkiye-Egypt Business Council of the Ankara-based Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), told Anadolu that political relations between the two countries have been stable for 10 years. Still, positive steps have been taken in the last one-and-a-half years.

Appointing mutual ambassadors has opened a new page in bilateral relations, Denizer said.

"Both sides encourage mutual investments. Turkish authorities also want and encourage Turkish investors, big and small, to invest in Egypt again," he added.

Stating that Turkish people have invested approximately $1.5 billion in Egypt since 2007, Denizer said that there are 15-20 important Turkish investments in the North African nation, mainly in textiles and apparel.

He said new investments in Egypt are expected in retail, energy, household appliances and transportation sectors in the coming period and the projected investment in the 2023-2024 period may reach $500 million.

T�rkiye-Egypt's bilateral trade volume is at around $10 billion and Egypt saw a surplus for the first time due to the energy export to T�rkiye, he recalled.

"If we ensure that Turkish products enter Egypt easily, we can fix the trade balance and the bilateral volume may reach $15-20 million." Stating that Turkish products garner great interest in Egypt thanks to quality and image, Denizer said: "As relations improve, if positive discrimination is made for Turkish products at customs and Central Bank payments, our commercial activities will increase and investment opportunities will be opened."Denizer further said that Egypt has duty-free trade agreements with African countries, the US and South American countries, and this situation encourages Turkish investors.

Stating that Egypt will be T�rkiye's most important export and trade partner in the future, Denizer said: "As DEIK/T�rkiye-Egypt Business Council, we continue our activities with the aim of increasing commercial relations and intensifying economic ties between the two countries."

