Open Menu

Türkiye, Finland Eye $5.5B In Bilateral Trade Volume, Says Finnish Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5B in bilateral trade volume, says Finnish foreign minister

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Türkiye and Finland aim to reach $5 billion in bilateral trade “as soon as possible” after having reached $2.9 billion this year, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Anadolu.

Valtonen said that Finland’s friendship with Türkiye dates back to a century, as the two nations have been allies and close trade partners.

“So, there’s a lot that we share, even though we are a little bit further away geographically, (and) obviously, Finland has been supporting Türkiye’s path towards the European Union,” she said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century European Union Finland Share Billion

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

3 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

8 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

16 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

16 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

16 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

16 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

16 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

16 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

16 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business