Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5B in bilateral trade volume, says Finnish foreign minister

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Türkiye and Finland aim to reach $5 billion in bilateral trade “as soon as possible” after having reached $2.9 billion this year, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Anadolu.

Valtonen said that Finland’s friendship with Türkiye dates back to a century, as the two nations have been allies and close trade partners.

“So, there’s a lot that we share, even though we are a little bit further away geographically, (and) obviously, Finland has been supporting Türkiye’s path towards the European Union,” she said.