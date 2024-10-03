Türkiye, Finland Eye $5.5B In Bilateral Trade Volume, Says Finnish Foreign Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Türkiye and Finland aim to reach $5 billion in bilateral trade “as soon as possible” after having reached $2.9 billion this year, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Anadolu.
Valtonen said that Finland’s friendship with Türkiye dates back to a century, as the two nations have been allies and close trade partners.
“So, there’s a lot that we share, even though we are a little bit further away geographically, (and) obviously, Finland has been supporting Türkiye’s path towards the European Union,” she said.
