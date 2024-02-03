Türkiye, Greece Look To Higher Trade Volume
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Türkiye and Greece's bilateral trade volume hit $5.8 billion in 2023 but the two countries target $10 billion, officials said Friday.
"We are neighbors, friends and allies with Greece. We need to use the time well, we need to close the trade deficit." Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu said at the Türkiye-Greece business Forum in Istanbul, organized by Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations board (DEIK).
Noting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Athens seven years ago to prepare the political ground for encouragement and reinforcement, Tuzcu said: "This visit reflected the will of our leaders.
After seven years, 15 agreements were signed in various fields. We are confident that we will reach the $10 billion bilateral trade volume target."
Tuzcu's Greek counterpart, Kostas Fragogiannis, said cooperation can be strengthened with joint projects in investments, trade and the tourism and building sectors.
Both countries are working to achieve that goal. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Erdogan signed the declaration of friendship and good neighborliness in Athens on Dec. 7, he said.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From Business
-
China's internet sector sees steady growth in 202315 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 20243 hours ago
-
HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billionworth of financingforSolar-powered Tubewells16 hours ago
-
PAJCCI for issuing special passes to truck drivers transporting goods between Pakistan, Afghanistan16 hours ago
-
Financial advisory services agreement signed for Roosevelt Hotel's development16 hours ago
-
Pakistan Subnational Food System Dashboard to help policy makers: Experts15 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 609 more points15 hours ago
-
Export of rice, frozen food from Pakistan to Malaysia improving: CG18 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation dips by 0.28 pc19 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,400 per tola19 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 February 202418 hours ago