Türkiye, Greece look to higher trade volume

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Türkiye and Greece's bilateral trade volume hit $5.8 billion in 2023 but the two countries target $10 billion, officials said Friday.

"We are neighbors, friends and allies with Greece. We need to use the time well, we need to close the trade deficit." Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu said at the Türkiye-Greece business Forum in Istanbul, organized by Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations board (DEIK).

Noting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Athens seven years ago to prepare the political ground for encouragement and reinforcement, Tuzcu said: "This visit reflected the will of our leaders.

After seven years, 15 agreements were signed in various fields. We are confident that we will reach the $10 billion bilateral trade volume target."

Tuzcu's Greek counterpart, Kostas Fragogiannis, said cooperation can be strengthened with joint projects in investments, trade and the tourism and building sectors.

Both countries are working to achieve that goal. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Erdogan signed the declaration of friendship and good neighborliness in Athens on Dec. 7, he said.