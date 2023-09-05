Open Menu

Trkiye, Japan Sign Deal To Boost Trade, Investment

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Trkiye, Japan sign deal to boost trade, investment

Trkiye and Japan signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday to promote trade, investment and economic partnership

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Trkiye and Japan signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday to promote trade, investment and economic partnership.

The agreement, signed by trade ministers in Istanbul, included holding a trade and investment summit, accelerating economic partnership, and expanding cooperation in third countries.

Omer Bolat, the Turkish trade minister, said the summit is planned to be organized in Tokyo soon.

Before the signing ceremony, Bolat and Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese minister of economy, trade and industry, discussed economic relations between the two countries, the Turkish minister said.

The Japanese minister said that they discussed economic relations comprehensively.

Parties aim to increase economic relations to the level of strategic partnership, he added.

Touching on the February twin earthquakes in T�rkiye, Nishimura said Japan will contribute to the recovery and reconstruction process in the quake-hit areas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Istanbul Japan February Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan keen to promote cooperation with Iran in ..

Pakistan keen to promote cooperation with Iran in fields of media, film: Solangi ..

36 seconds ago
 PM directs measures for utilisation of immense nat ..

PM directs measures for utilisation of immense natural resources

38 seconds ago
 SAPM Mushaal Mullick calls on FM Jilani; HR situat ..

SAPM Mushaal Mullick calls on FM Jilani; HR situation in IIOJK discussed

40 seconds ago
 Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spi ..

Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spirit on Defense Day

12 minutes ago
 KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS p ..

KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS programs

12 minutes ago
 DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

12 minutes ago
14 Kilns sealed for environmental pollution

14 Kilns sealed for environmental pollution

10 minutes ago
 Over 140000 primary teachers enrolled to improve e ..

Over 140000 primary teachers enrolled to improve english

10 minutes ago
 Mehran Baloch assumes charge as DC Suhbatpur

Mehran Baloch assumes charge as DC Suhbatpur

10 minutes ago
 Turkish, Japanese firms gather in Istanbul

Turkish, Japanese firms gather in Istanbul

10 minutes ago
 New Thai govt sworn in

New Thai govt sworn in

10 minutes ago
 Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business