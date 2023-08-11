Trkiye should increase savings instead of decreasing investments, the country's vice president said Friday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Trkiye should increase savings instead of decreasing investments, the country's vice president said Friday.

Addressing a news conference, Cevdet Yilmaz said he met with business people, employers and trade union officials before the announcement of the country's medium-term program.

He said he will also meet representatives of the agricultural sector and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of T�rkiye.

One of the country's most important expectations within the framework of the medium-term program is to increase the savings rates, Yilmaz said.

"If you cannot finance investments in a country with your savings, you need external financing, so the current account deficit is related to savings," he said.

"Therefore, as a developing country, we should aim to increase savings, not decrease investments, our country has to develop and increase social welfare," he added.

The country is establishing the medium-term program on three basis which are fiscal discipline, monetary policies and structural reforms, he said