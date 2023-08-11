Open Menu

Trkiye Should Increase Savings Instead Of Decreasing Investments

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Trkiye should increase savings instead of decreasing investments

Trkiye should increase savings instead of decreasing investments, the country's vice president said Friday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Trkiye should increase savings instead of decreasing investments, the country's vice president said Friday.

Addressing a news conference, Cevdet Yilmaz said he met with business people, employers and trade union officials before the announcement of the country's medium-term program.

He said he will also meet representatives of the agricultural sector and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of T�rkiye.

One of the country's most important expectations within the framework of the medium-term program is to increase the savings rates, Yilmaz said.

"If you cannot finance investments in a country with your savings, you need external financing, so the current account deficit is related to savings," he said.

"Therefore, as a developing country, we should aim to increase savings, not decrease investments, our country has to develop and increase social welfare," he added.

The country is establishing the medium-term program on three basis which are fiscal discipline, monetary policies and structural reforms, he said

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business

Recent Stories

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mum ..

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mumbai event

12 minutes ago
 52nd meeting of academic council of University of ..

52nd meeting of academic council of University of Agriculture Peshawar held

17 minutes ago
 China's foreign minister meets Malaysian, Singapor ..

China's foreign minister meets Malaysian, Singaporean premiers

17 minutes ago
 Girl drowns in canal

Girl drowns in canal

3 minutes ago
 APCOFY holds Jashan-e-Azadi cricket match at Bhutt ..

APCOFY holds Jashan-e-Azadi cricket match at Bhutto Ground

3 minutes ago
 Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm aft ..

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm after bacteria found

3 minutes ago
PMDC, U.S. Company ink MoU of $200mln investment f ..

PMDC, U.S. Company ink MoU of $200mln investment for Pink Salt export facility

20 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with the United States an ..

UAE expresses solidarity with the United States and offers condolences over vict ..

23 minutes ago
 Sindh Info Minister hands over Rs 50m grant cheque ..

Sindh Info Minister hands over Rs 50m grant cheque to KPC President

3 minutes ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

20 minutes ago
 SCAD wins International Award for Excellence in Ge ..

SCAD wins International Award for Excellence in Geospatial Applications

38 minutes ago
 EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero ..

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero Engine Developer, Turbomachin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business