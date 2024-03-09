Türkiye's 1st Neuroscience Research Center Opens In Ankara
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Neuroscience and Neurotechnology Center of Excellence (NOROM), Türkiye's first multidisciplinary neuroscience center, will make a "significant contribution" to protecting and improving brain health, as well as developing new methods to combat diseases such as Alzheimer's, autism and migraine.
NOROM head Hayrunnisa Bolay Belen at a press briefing in Ankara provided details about the center, which was established in collaboration with Gazi University and middle East Technical University in Ankara.
Using Siemens Healthineers' MRI system, NOROM aims to advance brain research in Türkiye.
The system, which can obtain detailed brain images and is the first of its kind in Türkiye, is critical for measuring brain activity, understanding the interactions between brain regions, and diagnosing, treating, and researching brain diseases.
NOROM and Siemens Healthineers Türkiye are preparing to sign a research contract to contribute to the development of medical imaging technology in the near future.
- Leading hub for researchers worldwide
Belen said the center will attract researchers from all over the world.
Despite being a "very new center," with infrastructure that can be preferred by the "best in different parts" of the world, she emphasized that NOROM aims to actively engage in neuroscience and neurotechnology research globally.
“We prioritize discovering molecular, biochemical, imaging and electrophysiological fingerprints specific to neuropsychiatric disorders and brain diseases and defining new treatment targets,” she added.
NOROM aspires to be a "leading hub" for researchers worldwide, attracting talent through its mission, infrastructure, and diverse research opportunities, Belen pointed out.
Metehan Cicek, the head of the NOROM Neuroimaging Unit, said on the occasion that Türkiye’s three important universities have "very strong teams in different fields."
They have formed a "great union of forces," Cicek emphasized, adding, "NOROM is a national center, open to all researchers and scientists with projects. Anyone with a project can use this center."
