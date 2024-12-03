Türkiye's Annual Inflation Eases To 17-month Low Of 47.09% In November
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Türkiye's annual inflation rate dipped to 47.09% in November, marking its lowest point since June 2023, according to official data released Tuesday.
The decline represents the sixth consecutive month of easing inflation, down from October's 48.58%, TurkStat reported.
Energy prices showed significant relief, with annual increases slowing to 46.
08% in November compared to 59.37% in October.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages price hike, on the other hand, accelerated to 48.57% year-on-year in November, versus 45.28% in October.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as energy and food, also eased slightly to 47.13% in November.
On a monthly basis, the consumer prices index rose at the slowest pace since June at 2.24% in November, cooling from 2.88% in October.
