Open Menu

Türkiye's Annual Inflation Eases To 17-month Low Of 47.09% In November

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Türkiye's annual inflation eases to 17-month low of 47.09% in November

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Türkiye's annual inflation rate dipped to 47.09% in November, marking its lowest point since June 2023, according to official data released Tuesday.

The decline represents the sixth consecutive month of easing inflation, down from October's 48.58%, TurkStat reported.

Energy prices showed significant relief, with annual increases slowing to 46.

08% in November compared to 59.37% in October.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages price hike, on the other hand, accelerated to 48.57% year-on-year in November, versus 45.28% in October.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as energy and food, also eased slightly to 47.13% in November.

On a monthly basis, the consumer prices index rose at the slowest pace since June at 2.24% in November, cooling from 2.88% in October.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price June October November From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

14 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

14 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

14 hours ago
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

14 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

14 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

14 hours ago
 PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for over ..

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

14 hours ago
 Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other ..

Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

14 hours ago
 Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business