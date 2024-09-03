Türkiye's Annual Inflation Slows To 13-month Low In August
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Türkiye's annual consumer inflation rate eased to 51.97% in August, the lowest since July 2023, according to official data released on Tuesday.
Dropped for the third consecutive month from 61.78% in July, the headline inflation came in below market forecast, TurkStat data showed.
Education continued to post the largest annual hike with 120% in August while transportation saw the lowest rise with 28.96%.
Inflation, excluding energy, food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, decreased to 51.65% in August.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices index rose 2.47% in August, slowing from July's 3.23%.
An Anadolu survey on Friday projected the August inflation at 55.2% on a yearly and 2.64% on a monthly basis.
