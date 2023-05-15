UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's Automotive Production Rises 5.2% In April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's overall automotive production increased 5.2% from a year earlier in April, according to a report by the country's Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Automakers in Türkiye manufactured over 112,733 vehicles last month, including automobiles and commercial vehicles, showed the report released on Sunday.

Automotive exports dropped 1% during the same period, reaching 75,412 units.

Türkiye reaped $2.8 billion from vehicle exports in April, down 0.6% from the last year.

The country's overall auto sales market grew 63% year-on-year to 102,064 units, the report said.

Passenger car production surged 17.2% to 73,637 units in April.

Top international automakers – including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault and Toyota – have factories in Türkiye, one of the world's top auto sales markets.

