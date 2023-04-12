Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's BIST 100 Flat At Wednesday Open

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 5,128.03 points, up by 0.07%, or 3.78 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 5,124.25 points, rising 0.

69%, with a daily trading volume of 68 billion Turkish liras ($3.53 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.3012 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.0845, while a British pound traded for 23.9933 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $85.79 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,031.35.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career couns ..

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career counselling in 3 months

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

4 hours ago
 French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

10 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General urges â€˜massive internationa ..

UN Secretary-General urges â€˜massive international supportâ€™ for Somalia

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed ..

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed&#039;s mausoleum

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.