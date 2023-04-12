ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 5,128.03 points, up by 0.07%, or 3.78 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 5,124.25 points, rising 0.

69%, with a daily trading volume of 68 billion Turkish liras ($3.53 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.3012 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.0845, while a British pound traded for 23.9933 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $85.79 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,031.35.