Open Menu

Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Down At Midweek Close

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 10:24 PM

Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close

The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Wednesday at 9,649.53 points, down 0.68%, or 66.05 points from the previous close

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Wednesday at 9,649.53 points, down 0.68%, or 66.05 points from the previous close.

The BIST 100 index started the day at 9,617.01, losing 98.57 points from the close on Tuesday.

The lowest point for the index was 9,566.80, while the daily high was 9,749.43.

During the day, 60 indexes lost in value while 37 closed with gains.

The daily transaction volume reached 130.2 billion Turkish liras ($3.42 billion), while the overall value of the index was 8.68 trillion liras ($229 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 38.0050 as of 6.30 pm local time (1530GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 41.0310, and the British pound traded at 48.9915.

The price of an ounce of gold was $3,016.95, while the barrel price of Brent oil was $73.10.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Cap ..

Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister

3 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for collective climate action

UN chief calls for collective climate action

3 minutes ago
 Existing net metering consumers to continue under ..

Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body ..

3 minutes ago
 Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close

Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close

3 minutes ago
 OECD Working Group on Bribery welcomes Belgium’s ..

OECD Working Group on Bribery welcomes Belgium’s significant legislative refor ..

12 minutes ago
 LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption

LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption

7 minutes ago
Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete ..

Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete record at Nishtar pharmacy

7 minutes ago
 Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail storm predicted in ..

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail storm predicted in KP

7 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enha ..

Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enhanced cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Cloudy weather with scattered rain in city

Cloudy weather with scattered rain in city

21 minutes ago
 Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct ..

Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct org. vital for peace in KP: M ..

22 minutes ago
 98 officials rewarded Rs 1.96 million, certificate ..

98 officials rewarded Rs 1.96 million, certificates of appreciation

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business