The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Wednesday at 9,649.53 points, down 0.68%, or 66.05 points from the previous close

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Wednesday at 9,649.53 points, down 0.68%, or 66.05 points from the previous close.

The BIST 100 index started the day at 9,617.01, losing 98.57 points from the close on Tuesday.

The lowest point for the index was 9,566.80, while the daily high was 9,749.43.

During the day, 60 indexes lost in value while 37 closed with gains.

The daily transaction volume reached 130.2 billion Turkish liras ($3.42 billion), while the overall value of the index was 8.68 trillion liras ($229 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 38.0050 as of 6.30 pm local time (1530GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 41.0310, and the British pound traded at 48.9915.

The price of an ounce of gold was $3,016.95, while the barrel price of Brent oil was $73.10.