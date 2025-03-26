Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Down At Midweek Close
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 10:24 PM
The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Wednesday at 9,649.53 points, down 0.68%, or 66.05 points from the previous close
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Wednesday at 9,649.53 points, down 0.68%, or 66.05 points from the previous close.
The BIST 100 index started the day at 9,617.01, losing 98.57 points from the close on Tuesday.
The lowest point for the index was 9,566.80, while the daily high was 9,749.43.
During the day, 60 indexes lost in value while 37 closed with gains.
The daily transaction volume reached 130.2 billion Turkish liras ($3.42 billion), while the overall value of the index was 8.68 trillion liras ($229 billion).
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 38.0050 as of 6.30 pm local time (1530GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 41.0310, and the British pound traded at 48.9915.
The price of an ounce of gold was $3,016.95, while the barrel price of Brent oil was $73.10.
Recent Stories
Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister
UN chief calls for collective climate action
Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body ..
Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close
OECD Working Group on Bribery welcomes Belgium’s significant legislative refor ..
LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption
Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete record at Nishtar pharmacy
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail storm predicted in KP
Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enhanced cooperation
Cloudy weather with scattered rain in city
Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct org. vital for peace in KP: M ..
98 officials rewarded Rs 1.96 million, certificates of appreciation
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister3 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close3 minutes ago
-
Muzammil, Tordher discuss future of tobacco board24 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan strengthen castor industry cooperation1 hour ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to enhance USC performance1 hour ago
-
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed4 hours ago
-
5 hours ago
-
Haroon urges improving local manufacturing of automobile parts5 hours ago
-
SECP seeks stakeholders' feedback on draft certification regulations6 hours ago
-
Finance minister calls for inclusive, equitable globalization for benefiting developing economies6 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 16 paisa against US Dollar3 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs317,800 per tola7 hours ago