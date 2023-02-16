UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Up 7.3% At Open

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,311.35 points on Thursday, up 7.29%, or 360.88 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index posted a sharp increase of 9.88% to close the day at 4,950.

47, with a daily trading volume of 33 billion Turkish liras ($1.76 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.8568 as of 10.02 a.m. local time (0702GMT), and the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.1775, while a British pound traded for 22.6938 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $85.87 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,845.80.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

11 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.