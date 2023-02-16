ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,311.35 points on Thursday, up 7.29%, or 360.88 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index posted a sharp increase of 9.88% to close the day at 4,950.

47, with a daily trading volume of 33 billion Turkish liras ($1.76 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.8568 as of 10.02 a.m. local time (0702GMT), and the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.1775, while a British pound traded for 22.6938 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $85.87 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,845.80.