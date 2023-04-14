UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's BIST 100 Opens Friday On High Note

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 5,143.38 points, up by 0.15%, or 7.82 points, from the previous close.??????? Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Thursday at 5,135.55 points, falling by 0.

21%, with a daily trading volume of 60 billion Turkish liras ($3.11 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.3648 as of 10.06 a.m. local time (0706GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.4343, while a British pound traded for 24.2700 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $86.11 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,054.25.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

45 minutes ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

57 minutes ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain a ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.