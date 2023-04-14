ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 5,143.38 points, up by 0.15%, or 7.82 points, from the previous close.??????? Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Thursday at 5,135.55 points, falling by 0.

21%, with a daily trading volume of 60 billion Turkish liras ($3.11 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.3648 as of 10.06 a.m. local time (0706GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.4343, while a British pound traded for 24.2700 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $86.11 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,054.25.