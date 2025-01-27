(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 10,032.46 points, falling 0.72% or 72.40 points from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slightly fell 0.08% to end the week at 10,104.

85 points, with a daily transaction volume of 81.3 billion liras ($2.28 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.7230 as of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.3880, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.4795.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,753.65 and the price of Brent crude oil was around $77.05 per barrel.