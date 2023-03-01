ISTANBUL , Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,258.74 points on Wednesday, gaining 0.41%, or 21.41 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.77% to close Tuesday at 5,237.

33, with a daily trading volume of 93 billion Turkish liras ($4.94 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.8883 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.0348, while a British pound traded for 22.7642 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $84.03 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,841.75.