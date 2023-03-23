(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The consumer confidence index in Türkiye was at 80.1 in March, down 2.5% from 82.5 in February, the country's statistical authority announced on Thursday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) calculates the index based on survey results between 0 to 200, as the index indicates an optimistic outlook when it is above 100 but a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

This month, the tendency survey was not conducted in the earthquake-hit provinces of Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Kilis, Malatya, and Osmaniye.

In February, twin devastating quakes hit 11 provinces in Türkiye and affected around 13.5 million people.