UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's Consumer Confidence At 80.1 In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The consumer confidence index in Türkiye was at 80.1 in March, down 2.5% from 82.5 in February, the country's statistical authority announced on Thursday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) calculates the index based on survey results between 0 to 200, as the index indicates an optimistic outlook when it is above 100 but a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

This month, the tendency survey was not conducted in the earthquake-hit provinces of Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Kilis, Malatya, and Osmaniye.

In February, twin devastating quakes hit 11 provinces in Türkiye and affected around 13.5 million people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Kilis Gaziantep February March From Million

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 yea ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations bet ..

1 hour ago
 Resolution to designate 23 March as â€˜Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as â€˜Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

2 hours ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

2 hours ago
 Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.