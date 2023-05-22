Türkiye's Consumer Confidence Hits 59-month High
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM
ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The consumer confidence index in Türkiye reached 91.1 in May, hitting a 59-month high, according to official figures on Monday.
The index was up 4% from 87.5 in April, the country's statistical authority TurkStat said.
TurkStat calculates the index based on survey results between 0 to 200, as the index indicates an optimistic outlook when it is above 100 but a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.