Türkiye's Consumer Confidence Hits 59-month High

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The consumer confidence index in Türkiye reached 91.1 in May, hitting a 59-month high, according to official figures on Monday.

The index was up 4% from 87.5 in April, the country's statistical authority TurkStat said.

It was at 92.9 in July 2018.

TurkStat calculates the index based on survey results between 0 to 200, as the index indicates an optimistic outlook when it is above 100 but a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

